Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of an Army officer in “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, on Saturday said the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district should not be forgotten and forgiven.

Vicky, who was talking at Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and 48 Hour Project’s first edition of ‘Act Fest 2019’, said, it is necessary to give an answer to the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

When asked if he thinks a surgical strike should be carried out, he said, “I feel I am a less knowledgeable person… It is easy to say do this, do that and this should happen or that should happen, there are repercussions also that happen.”

“I think our government will be thinking of the best move, they would be discussing these things and we should leave it to them. This should not be forgotten and should not be forgiven,” he added.

The actor said he is thankful to everyone for their love and support for his film but at the moment he is saddened by the Pulwama terror attack.

“The kind of situation (we are facing), it seems like a personal loss because of the journey we have had. It does feel sad when we read about it. It is a very sad sight for all of us,” Vicky said.

He also lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s decision to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the martyrs.