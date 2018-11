A Pune bound GoAir flight was diverted to Mumbai because of Air Force movement, the airline confirmed on Thursday.

“Flight G8 173, Delhi-Pune was diverted to Mumbai because of Air Force movement at Pune airspace. Anticipating that there could be a delayed landing, the crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai for refueling as a safety measure,” read a statement from GoAir.

Soon after the air traffic got clear, the flight took off from Mumbai at 12.30 pm.