Putin Lands in Delhi for 2-Day Visit as India, Russia Set Stage for High-Stakes Summit 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the nearly eight-decade-old India–Russia partnership, even as global geopolitics undergoes sharp realignments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a private dinner for the Russian leader tonight ahead of the 23rd India–Russia summit on Friday. Defence cooperation, safeguarding bilateral trade from external pressures, and discussions on collaboration in small modular nuclear reactors are expected to dominate the talks—closely watched by Western capitals.

Putin’s 27-hour visit carries added significance amid the current strain in India–US ties. Both sides are expected to sign a series of agreements on Friday, particularly in trade and strategic cooperation.

On Friday morning, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan before holding summit talks with Modi at Hyderabad House, where the prime minister will also host a working lunch.

The Russian president will visit Rajghat earlier in the day and is scheduled to launch the new India channel of the Russian state-run broadcaster after the summit. President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in his honour later in the evening.

Putin is expected to depart from New Delhi around 9 pm on Friday.