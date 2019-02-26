R Kelly, who has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, was released from jail after the R&B singer posted USD 100,000 in bail.

According to Cook County jail records cited by the New York Times, a woman who described herself as a friend from the Chicago area paid the said amount, the standard 10 per cent bail fee, to secure his release Monday.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse levelled against him at the hearing.

He had been in prison since he turned himself in to police authorities Friday night after his indictment earlier that day. The rapper’s next hearing is scheduled for March 22.

He is, however, due in court on March 6 for a separate hearing, related to his outstanding child-support payments of amounting to USD 160,000.