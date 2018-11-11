Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, calling him a failed Governor of India’s central bank.

Swamy’s reaction comes in the wake of Rajan’s recent statement on the ongoing tussle between the government and the Central bank, where Rajan had batted for respecting the RBI’s autonomy.

Speaking to agencies, the senior BJP leader said, “Raghuram Rajan is staying in the United States. He should now forget about India. He himself is a failed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.”

“He had joined hands with P Chidambaram in altering the gold policy. He caused the frauds involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi. I will ask the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe him next time he comes to India,” alleged Swamy.

In reply to a question, Swamy said, “The Congress is planning to ban the RSS, but the Christian fathers will be allowed to propagate Christianity. So the choice is now between RSS propagating Hindutva and Christian engaged in conversion.” “The Congress does not have any fresh ideas now. The old ones are not that appealing anymore.