Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one paisa drop in fuel prices.

Gandhi termed the slashing of rates as a ‘childish prank in poor taste’.

The Congress party president tweeted, “Dear PM, You’ve cut the price of Petrol and Diesel on Wednesday by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste. P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week.”

Last week, Gandhi dared Prime Minister Modi for, what he called a fuel challenge, after the latter accepted an online fitness challenge posed by Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Rahul, in response, urged the Prime Minister to take up the ‘fuel challenge’ and reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices.

After a continuous hike in the petrol and diesel price for 16 consecutive days, the rates saw ‘a drop’ of one paisa on Wednesday.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol price in Delhi was actually cut down by one paisa and not 60 paisa, as reported earlier.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday attributed the rising price to the increase in the cost of crude oil in the international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

“Crude oil prices in international markets are beyond our control. We are making a long-term plan in this regard,” Pradhan said.