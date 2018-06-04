Five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents as pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning hit the Nashik division over the weekend, the police said today.

The Nashik division in Maharashtra comprises five districts – Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar and Nashik.

A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them at Varkhedi village in the neighbouring Dhule district yesterday, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Anita Daduram Pavra and her daughters Vashila (3), Pinky (2) and Roshani (1), he said.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man died when lightning struck him at Ambewadi in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district last evening.

The deceased, Dashrath Dhondu Dhavale, a native of Nashik district, worked with the Mumbai fire brigade department, an official at the Igatpuri police station said.

Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the Sinnar, Wavi, Yeola and Satana tehsils of Nashik district on Saturday and Sunday, causing damage to several houses and damaging crops and onion storage sheds, the police said.

In the last 24 hours, Nashik’s Igatpuri taluka received 76 mm rain, Baglan-25 mm, Chandwad-24 mm, Trimbakeshwar-15 mm, Nandgaon-10 mm, and Malegaon, Sinnar and Nashik got five mm each, according to figures provided by the district collector’s office.