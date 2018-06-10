Thirteen people were killed after heavy rain lashed several parts of Kerala since the onset of monsoon.

Also, the strong wind which hit parts of state on Saturday led to falling of trees and electric poles at several locations causing traffic or blockade of roads.

Heavy rain continued in districts like Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur of the state.

The rain also caused major damage to crops and property in Idukki, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts.

Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.