Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Wednesday revealed the reason behind the title of the much-anticipated biopic ‘Sanju’.

Hirani took to Twitter to make the revelation that Sanjay Dutt’s mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt would lovingly address the actor as Sanju.

Along with a poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the director wrote, “She lovingly called him #Sanju, and now that’s what we all do too! Watch the ever so wonderful Manisha Koirala as Nargisji on 29th June. @mkoirala #RanbirKapoor! #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi”

The uncanny resemblance of Ranbir and Sanjay in the posters and trailer has got fans extremely excited about the film.

Written and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to release on June 29.