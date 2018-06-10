Director Rajkumar Hirani on Sunday shared the song, ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’, from his much-awaited film ‘Sanju’, on Twitter.

“Watch Har Maidan Fateh now. Hope you like it. #RanbirKapoor @shreyaghoshal @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @tseries #Vikrammontrose #SukhwinderSingh #RajkumarHiraniFilms Fateh,” Hirani posted on Twitter.

The song is a motivational track which provides the glimpses of hardships faced by Sanjay Dutt. It also shows how her mother, essayed by Manisha Koirala in the film, motivates him to overcome his problems.

The song, titled ‘Kar Har Maidaan Fateh’, features Ranbir Kapoor and other characters of the movie including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Vicky Kaushal.

The song is composed by Vikram Montorose and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The film has already generated huge interest among the movie-goers with its trailer and uncanny resemblance of Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt in the flick.

Penned and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to release on June 29.