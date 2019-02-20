Rajkummar Rao is putting out major boyfriend goals as he has posted the sweetest birthday message for his girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa, who turned 29 on Wednesday.

Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of Patralekhaa alongside a caption that read, “It’s a special day for the most awesome girl. Happy birthday to the beautiful and kind @patralekhaa. May your special day and everyday that comes hereafter be filled with happiness and joyous moments.”

It’s a special day for the most awesome girl. Happy birthday my most beautiful and kindest @patralekhaa9. May your special day and everyday be full of happiness and joyful moments ❤️😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/H4CMJPoXhI — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) 20 February 2019

The ‘Newton’ actor also opened up about his relationship with Patralekhaa on a recent episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

The couple’s love story also featured on Humans of Bombay page on Instagram recently. Both the actors took to their social media pages and shared the story behind how they met and fell in love.

In the post shared by Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa, who debuted in Bollywood with ‘City Lights’ opposite Rajkummar in 2014, shared how she met him and eventually fell in love.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in ‘Mental Hai Kya’, in which he reunites with his ‘Queen’ co-star Kangana Ranaut. He will also appear in ‘Made in China’ alongside Mouni Roy.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa will be next seen in a Kannada film titled ‘Where Is My Kannadaka’.