Azmat Biwi, who belongs to a remote area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, has scripted history by winning a bronze medal in under-21 Individual Kumite 55 weight category at the recently-concluded 9th Commonwealth Karate Championship which was held in Durban, South Africa from November 29 to December 2.

This is the first time that a girl from the Valley went on to clinch a medal in the Commonwealth Games.

The bronze-medal winner expressed happiness over the victory and credited her parents and coach for their continuous support in her journey. The youngster, however, admitted that it is difficult to train when one is living in a border area. She said that if a proper indoor training hall was provided to them, she would have performed better in the tournament.

“I am feeling proud. I went out of the country and played. Everybody here gave me a warm welcome; all of them are congratulating me. My parents supported me throughout my journey. They never stopped me from going anywhere. Above all, it was the coach’s support that made me capable enough to compete at international level,” Azmat Biwi told agencies.

Coach of Azmat Bibi, Charan Singh Slathia, said that it is a proud moment for him as a girl from a small village went to a foreign country to participate in an international event and won a medal for her nation.