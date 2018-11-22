“Sacred Games” star Rajshri Deshpande said that she will be making a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer “The Sky is Pink”.

The actor said that the film’s director, Shonali Bose, approached for a small role in the film, which is currently in production.

“Shonali is a great friend. She asked me if I would like to do this small role in her next and I jumped at the opportunity. I said ‘It’s your film, I can’t say no’. After ‘Sacred Games’ this came my way. I really feel hopeful for the future,” Deshpande told PTI on the sideline of 2018 International Film Festival of India here.

Rajshri said that it is surreal to attend IFFI, where she started her journey as a volunteer, which was followed by her films — “Angry Indian Goddesses” and last year’s controversy-ridden “S Durga”.

“I feel that time is like this mountain. You never know who will come up when and who will come down when. Last year, we came in with ‘S Durga’ but did not succeed. But look today, I was here at a panel where people are listening to me. Last time, we were not heard,” she adds.

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Adil Hussain and Sandhya Mridul in Vijay Jayapal’s psychological horror drama “Nirvana Inn”.