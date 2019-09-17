On the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has announced his commitment to send 51,000 elders for Kashi pilgrimage. BJP Maharashtra spokesperson and MLA Ram Kadam made this announcement via his account on micro-blogging site twitter. While releasing the video he said, “On the occasion of birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I shall conduct the religious trip of Kashi for 51,000 elder persons”.

He also prayed for long life of Prime Minister Modi and said that he prays not only India’s but even world’s welfare happens at the hands of PM. Earlier, Ram Kadam had sent almost 1,75,000 people to various religious trips and pilgrimages.