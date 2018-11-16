Yog guru Ramdev has favoured taking the ordinance route in case of further delays in the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya by calling it “statutory”.

Ramdev said the Supreme Court is delaying the Ayodhya matter, adding that there is a need to bring an ordinance in the Parliament for the early construction of Ram Temple.

“The Supreme Court is delaying the matter. No hope is seen from that (SC) side. Only one option is left, that is to bring an ordinance in the Parliament to start construction of the temple. The process is statutory. If the temple was built without the Supreme Court’s order or ordinance in the Parliament, then, the chances would be there that the law and order will get disrupted,” he said.

On October 29, the Yog guru had said that people were losing their patience due to the delay in the construction of the temple.

“People are losing their patience due to delay on the issue of Ram Temple by the Supreme Court. In a democracy, the Parliament is supreme. An ordinance should be brought for the construction of the Ram Temple. I am sure that nobody is against the construction of Ram Temple,” he had said.

The remark came after the Supreme Court adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing. The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the Allahabad High Court which divided the disputed land into three parts.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.