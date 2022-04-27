Rana couple and advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte were very much overconfident in their acts. They thought they would succeed in their motives but the government has smartly caged them by lodging one after another complaint. If media reports have to be believed, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte gulped lakhs of rupees of striking MSRTC workers under the pretext of helping them. He has taken Rs 550 from each MSRTC worker and this way collected Rs 1.8 crore. He enjoyed many lavish vacations, cars, new properties and lavish parties at the cost of MSRTC workers’ hard-earned money by misleading them against the state government. He never allowed the protestors to settle their grievances with ruling party leaders and bring harmony. Actually, his motive was to create unrest and support the opposition party’s agenda.

Similarly, Mr and Mrs Rana, both are politicians of Maharashtra. They should have shown their mature side for the welfare of the people, but again, to support the political motives of the opposition party ahead of Municipal elections, they staged drama to tress-pass straight into Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house to recite Hanuman Chalisa. That created chaos in Mumbai. People took to the street; it was a riot-like situation. But they both also failed in their stunts. When a sinner escapes by performing sinful deeds, they feel that there is no one to punish them, but there is a trap of law. Karma keeps an account of every immorality. When the pitcher is full by some means and manifestation, one has to pay for those wicked deeds.

Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte exceeded all his limits by inciting violence outside Sharad Pawar’s residence, he made a WhatsApp call to someone in Nagpur the same afternoon and received a message from that person saying ‘Reporters Pathva’ (‘Send reporters’). He made a full proof plan, that day he got himself engaged in the court attending some cases. On the other hand, asked people to reach Pawar’s house and hurl chappals and stones. He thought he could depress the Maharashtra government. We all know mobs have no face but behind every mob violence there is one mind. He took the state government for granted and finally got caught. Finally, a session’s court granted bail to advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte and over 110 protesting workers of the MSRTC. The advocate will have to furnish a bond of Rs. 50,000, while other detained workers, that of Rs. 10,000 each, as per the court’s order.

By now MSRTC workers also understood the plot of Gunaratna Sadavarte. No one likes jail and punishment in any circumstances. In the meantime, phones he used before April were destroyed. Now police have to find out who is the person in Nagpur whose name has been disclosed in his call records and who sent a message to Sadavarte through WhatsApp since all other calls are normal calls, while this call to Nagpur is a WA call and the message had also been received from this number on WhatsApp. The pestering will not end here, there are multiple cases registered against him. He has one after another case to deal with.

After some time, Sadavarte will become irrelevant or he will mind his ways. His fame has already faded with his jail tour, his so-called supporters and MSRTC workers gone disheartened and most of them could not take this disloyalty. Likewise, Navneet Rana enjoyed media attention for a few days. She made headlines and gained some popularity. The IT cell was tirelessly promoting her agenda. This lady, being a member of parliament, made the mockery of the law and order situation in the state. She thought she would become a blue-eyed woman of right wing loud speakers, but sadly seeing the worst of her lifetime. Lady who walked in jail in a starched saffron saree is now seen in plain clothes and a pale face. All her arrogance shrivelled in the jail walls. She thought she would be scot free with the help of opposition support, but Mumbai police know how to tighten the snooze.

The Home Ministry sought a “factual report” from the Maharashtra government on Rana’s allegation about her arrest and “inhuman treatment” at Mumbai’s Khar police station. Navneet Rana’s allegations about her arrest and “inhumane treatment” has been brutally exposed by the police. People have now clearly understood her motives, those media houses following and publishing every verbal dribble of her, now slating her. The lawmaker couple has been charged with sedition besides promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. Sadavarte Advocate, protester, BJP supporter – a three-in-one face in MSRTC row now has to find some other topic to sustain media space, also Rana Couple who are chanting Hanuman Chalisa in their respective jail barracks, needs to have a reality check.