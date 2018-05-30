Now that the controversial Pahlaj Nihalani is done and dusted being the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he is back to making films. And, this time he is likely to raise many eyebrows with his movie based on the life of infamous business tycoon Vijay Mallya.

The movie is reportedly titled ‘Rangeela Raja’ and actor Govinda has been roped in to essay the lead role. The venture will reunite Govinda and Nihalani after 35 years.

“Audiences will be surprised to see his (Govinda’s) new avatar,” Nihalani said while revealing that the film will go on the floors in August.

During his term as CBFC chief, Nihalani’s decisions were not welcomed by cinema lovers. So, it is yet to be seen if he impresses the audiences with his movie this time.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya is absconding and currently living in the United Kingdom.

His assets in India have been seized by the Indian authorities as he faces money laundering charges to the tune of more than Rs 9,000 crores.

Apart from this case, the High Court of London on February 12 ordered Mallya to pay an estimated $90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims.

The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Vijay Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014.