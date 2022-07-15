Ranjitsinh Disale is an Indian teacher from Maharashtra who has been acknowledged for his outstanding contribution to education but locals have objected to his status. He is the winner of the USD 1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 which was announced on 3 December 2020. The Global Teacher Prize, which has been referred to by journalists as the Nobel Prize for teaching, highlights and celebrates the profession while giving greater recognition to the work of teachers all over the world. Disale said in his winning speech that he would share with his nine fellow finalists half of the prize money, meaning they would receive USD 55,000 each. He also works with the World Bank as Advisor for their educational programs.

Disale is well known for his innovative teaching works, including demonstrating scientific experiments from the science lab built by him and adding QR codes to primary category books so that his students can get links to audio poems, video lectures, assignments and stories. His idea of incorporating QR codes into textbooks was adopted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. In his village, he also campaigned to eliminate adolescent marriages and encourage the education of girls.

Disale guruji resigned the chance to recover their salary to get a suspension from Solapur Zilla Parishad school Published 24 hours ago on July 14, 2022. Disale was frustrated and his resignation had a lot of repercussions. The case was mentioned in the investigation report that the assistant teacher Ranjitsinh Disale who works at a school in Paritewadi (Ta Madha) of Solapur Zilla Parishad has been continuously absent for three years from 2017 to 2020. Even after 34 months of absence, the salary was taken by deceiving the government.

The Solapur district administration has gotten serious and is going to demand repayment of the full amount. The documents necessary for the leave have not been delivered. In January 2022, Ranjitsinh Disale is going to come to Solapur Zilla Parishad to do her PhD and has requested 6 months’ leave for that. The then Minister of Education, Varsha Gaikwad, took notice and approved the leave request. But the district administration had requested to submit all doctoral documents for the vacation.

Head of Education Kiran Lohar informed that Global Prize Laureate Ranjitsinh Disale has not submitted any proof of PhD admission so far. Ranjitsinh Disley received the American Fulbright Scholarship. In this regard, not a single solid proof has been given to the education department of the Solapur district administration. Disale did not give details to the education department about receiving the global award.

Disale Guruji was appointed Assistant Professor at Solapur Zilla Parishad in 2008. His first post was at Paritewadi. In 2017, he was delegated to DIET at Jamapur in Malshiras. The period of the deputation was from 2017 to 2020. However, at that time, he was not appearing at Diet Institute, Gharapur. After receiving an international award in 2020, he was again appointed to Paritewadi. A pupil of Kadam Vasti in Paritewadi used to come to school here. But since no teacher came to this school, the citizens of Kadam Vasti often complained that there was no teacher at the school.

Resigned, but action is inevitable, Disale will receive 34 months’ salary from Guruji. Disale Guruji, who was appointed to the Zilla Parishad school at Paritewadi in Madha taluka, has once again come under discussion due to his resignation. Global award-winning teacher Ranjitsinh Disale has recently given a pre-resignation notice. Education Officer Kiran Lohar has prepared a report after inquiring about Disale Guruji. According to the report, Ranjitsinh Disale gave his resignation notice on July 7 before taking action. His resignation will be approved on August 8 and he will be fired. However, the district administration will take action against Disale Guruji. He has been absent from work for almost 34 months. All these salaries will be recovered by the Solapur district administration. District Primary Education Officer Kiran Lohar informed me about this.

Zilla Parishad’s Primary Education Officer Kiran Lohar informed that the salary raised during this period will be recovered as he was absent for 34 months while on deputation to diet. What did Ranjitsinh Disale, a sub-teacher working in Solapur Zilla Parishad, do between 2017 and 2020? This has been thoroughly investigated. A file has been created in this regard. The inquiry report has been submitted to the Zilla Parishad CEOs in confidence.

Global teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was awarded a scholarship by the Full Bright Institute of America to do his PhD. Accordingly, in August p. Disale Guruji was going to America to do HD. He had come to the Zilla Parishad in January to seek permission. Chief Executive Officer Dilip Swamy had advised him to meet Education Officer Kiran Lohar. At that time, education officer Lohar had stated the rules for sanctioning leave.

Apply for leave to the Group Education Officer, from where he will come to me, without going directly to Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Dilip Swamy or coming to me, it is not a rule, he said. It was also said that the university in which the PhD will be done, submit all the information permitted by the American University to do the PhD, and then the leave application will be approved. The group education officer was advised to apply for leave with all the documents.

The news that Ranjitsinh Disale was denied leave by the education department had created a stir in the state. The then Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had ordered the Zilla Parishad administration to grant immediate leave to Disale Guruji. Disale had made serious allegations against his superiors in front of the media. Taking note of this, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Dilip Swamy ordered an inquiry.

Doubts were raised about the degree obtained by Disale Guruji after the left case and the work done while on deputation to the district training institute for the next three years. The then-education officer Sanjay Rathore had earlier prepared an inquiry report. After inquiring about it, the present Education Officer Kiran Lohar prepared a report and submitted it to the Zilla Parishad CEO. Giving notice of resignation before taking action will not stop the action; he informed that the government will recover all the salary given to them.