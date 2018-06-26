Actor-comedian Rebel Wilson has bought the rights to “Crowded”, an upcoming Image Comics publication, and is planning to star in as well as produce the movie adaptation of the same.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wilson will develop the project and produce it via her Camp Sugar production banner.

“Crowded,” written by Christopher Sebela and drawn by Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, is set in a near future where the world’s economy is all job sharing and apps and where a crowdfunding platform that funds assassinations named Reapr is all the rage.

The story is set in motion when a woman named Charlie, leading a normal life, finds her world upside down when she suddenly becomes a target on Reapr, with a multimillion-dollar bounty. She hires Vita, the lowest-rated bodyguard on the Dfend app. The two have to work together to take down the aspirational assassins and find out who wants Charlie dead before the campaign’s 30-day period concludes, or their lives are over.

Sebela will act as a consulting producer on the movie adaptation.