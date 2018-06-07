It was indeed a poor planning by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) did it overlooked connecting important points like Rajghat and Delhi Secretariat on its violet-line connecting Kashmiri Gate and Faridabad through a specially designed loop between Delhi Gate and ITO metro-stations like is rightly done now on its magenta-line to connect Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport with rest of the city through an especially designed loop. Now skywalk being developed over ITO crossing can also not connect Delhi Secretariat building because of flyover coming in between on Ring Road. It creates much difficulty for staffers and people going to Delhi Secretariat also because only single DTC service goes through Delhi Secretariat building. Auto-rickshaws either refuse to go to Delhi Secretariat building or demand excessive fares much higher than normal meter-reading.

Delhi government should either introduce feeder bus-services connecting Delhi Secretariat building with nearby metro-station and other important points like Rajghat. Alternately some more DTC bus-routes can be rearranged passing through Delhi Secretariat building and Rajghat which may pass through Red Fort, Kashmiri Gate and Vikas Bhawan-II, Old Secretariat, Delhi University etc. It is also important because then important offices of Delhi Government situated at Vikas Bhawan-I, Delhi Secretariat, ISBT (Kashmere Gate), Vikas Bhawan-II and Old Secretariat will be inter-connected through a single DTC bus-route.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)