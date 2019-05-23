While BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was clearly predicted by political experts, expectations were high from the regional parties but the early trends on the counting day came out with a dying down picture. The calculation of the regional parties across the country to be on top of the game ended up being a daydream, as per trends so far. Although the vote share differences and previous year comparisons would be clearer with time, it is quite evident that the people’s mandate has supposedly gone against the parties pushing for ‘Mahagathbandhan’. BJP is also set to have the absolute majority, and the face of the party PM Modi is leading by 80,000 votes in Varanasi.

West Bengal which kept its position in the limelight throughout the pre-poll and poll season seems to be experiencing the signs of all changes elsewhere. While the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress managed to maintain its lead in 22 seats, BJP which only got 2 seats in 2014, is giving a neck-to-neck fight by leading in 18 seats; On the other hand, Congress is struggling with one seat and Left vanishes.

The Hindi belt of India which saw a change in the recent Assembly elections is another highlight of the day. While it was massively believed that BJP is going to face a tough contest in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh due to the alliance of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal, BJP is leading in 52 seats in the state while the alliance is leading with 26 seats and Congress has come to blows with only two seats so far.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies and BJP is leading with 22 seats, the ruling Congress leads in 6 seats and non-aligned in one seat. The SP and BSP alliance failed to make a mark in the state at the time this report was penned down. Jyotiraditya Scindia too is trailing in the battle.

Maharashtra seems to be leading as another landmark for the saffron party along with its saffron alliance Shiv Sena. The ruling alliance that in 2014 won 41 seats, BJP won 23 seats and the Shiv Sena got 18, this time too is leading with 40 seats so far while the opposition alliance that includes NCP and Congress is struggling with 7 seats.

Delhi’s seven seats show another soothing victory trend for BJP. All the seven constituencies are giving their leads to the BJP candidates.