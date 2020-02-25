The release day of Rohit Shetty’ s Sooryavanshi that features Akshay Kumar that also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh has been pre-poned by three days. The film that was earlier scheduled to release on March 27 will now hit the theatres on March 24.This move comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city. The state government had last month cleared a proposal to allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls to remain open day and night.

Sharing the news on his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar said, “Ain’t no time for crime ‘coz Aa Rahi Hai Police! #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide on 24th March. #SooryavanshiOn24thMarch”

Sooryavanshi happens to be the third film in Rohit’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.