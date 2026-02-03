Rename Ladki Bahin Scheme After Ajit Pawar, Demands NCP MLA Amol Mitkari 2

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Amol Mitkari on Tuesday urged the Maharashtra government to rename its flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana after late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, calling it a fitting tribute to a leader deeply loved by women across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Mitkari said Ajit Pawar, fondly known as Ajitdada, shared a special bond with women, recalling how his wrists would be “full of rakhis” during his tours across Maharashtra. Renaming the scheme as Ajitdadanchi Ladki Bahin Yojana would be a true honour to his legacy, he said.

Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati, Pune district, on January 28, triggering an outpouring of grief across the political spectrum.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, announced by Pawar during his tenure as finance minister and launched in July 2024, provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged between 21 and 65 through direct bank transfers. The initiative is widely seen as a key factor behind the BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated that the government would continue the scheme, saying it has significantly benefited women. He also said the monthly assistance would be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 at an appropriate time.