Lokayukta police recover cash, gold, luxury items, and evidence of film investments from retired officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria’s properties in Indore and Gwalior.

Retired MP Excise Officer in Trouble: Rs 18.59 Crore Assets Unearthed in Lokayukta Raids 2

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police have unearthed assets worth Rs 18.59 crore after raiding multiple properties belonging to retired excise officer Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria in Indore and Gwalior. The seized assets include Rs 1.13 crore in cash, 4.22 kg of gold, and 7.13 kg of silver, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint of disproportionate assets, Lokayukta teams carried out simultaneous searches on Wednesday at Bhadoria’s residence in Gwalior and seven locations linked to him in Indore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talan said.

The raids exposed an extensive trail of wealth, including an ancestral home, four luxury flats, and a three-storey house under construction on a 4,700-square-foot plot. Investigators also found expensive vehicles, designer sarees, premium watches, perfumes, and furniture.

Bhadoria, who retired as Alirajpur’s district excise officer on August 31, reportedly earned around Rs 2 crore in salary and allowances during his 38-year government service. “The total value of his family’s movable and immovable assets is many times higher than his legitimate income,” DSP Talan said.

Lokayukta officials also discovered Rs 1.13 crore in cash, 5,000 euros, and evidence suggesting the family’s investments in film projects.

A case has been registered against Bhadoria under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigation is underway to trace additional assets and financial links.

The massive recovery has once again raised concerns over entrenched corruption in the state’s excise department, even as the Lokayukta intensifies its crackdown on illegal wealth among public servants.