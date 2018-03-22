By-poll results for state-assemblies now in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha just after Rajasthan a month ago, sound like a warning-bell for the ruling BJP. Trend of changing mood of voters reflects them to be in a state of confused mind by not being aligned to one side. Increase of vote-share for None of the above (NOTA) is increasing day by day. Time has come for experimenting Right to Reject.

NOTA should now be given some practical value by making a provision of re-poll to be held in case of NOTA getting highest votes. But to avoid any chain of re-elections caused by NOTA again winning the re-election in such case, NOTA button may be disabled in subsequent re-election caused by NOTA getting maximum votes. But all those getting votes less than NOTA should be disqualified to contest any election in life-time. System will make political parties put best possible candidates so as to avoid NOTA winning election, and in practice will avoid any such possibility of NOTA winning in future.

Madhu Agrawal

