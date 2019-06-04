Robert Vadra again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets in London.

It is remarkable that before deposing before the agency on Tuesday, Robert Vadra issued a statement on social media. He said that he was undertaking the questioning exercise for the 13th time “post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm.”

He said, “But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct…but my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on.”

According to officials of the ED, Robert Vadra arrived at the agency’s office near India Gate around 10:45 AM. His statement was recorded by the investigating officer. Prior to this, Robert Vadra was interrogated for about five hours last Thursday when the investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He had skipped the summons on May 31 on bad health ground. A Delhi court on Monday allowed him to travel abroad for six weeks for a checkup and obtain a second opinion on his ailment.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Squareworth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him. Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him.