Popular TV host Oprah Winfrey recalled her experience of attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying that it “literally took my breath away”.

The 64-year-old media mogul opened up about her experience at the royal couple’s nuptials in the August edition of O, The Oprah Magazine and said that the marriage ceremony was on a “whole another level”.

“I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle. It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: ‘Whoa! This right here is a whole another level! And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into,” Oprah wrote in a column.

“And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising – all part of a destiny she helped design. It gave us hope, that wedding,” she added.

Oprah was among many personalities, including George and Amal Clooney, James Corden, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, and Serena Williams, who attended the wedding at the Windsor Castle.

Oprah said loved how Prince Harry and Meghan were “glowing with happiness”.

“We all want to feel as radiant, joyful, and alive as Meghan looked on her way down the aisle to meet Harry. Both of them were glowing with happiness.”

“I can’t wait to see the goodness that will come from their union. Goodness that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has,” she said.

The couple – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – tied the knot on April 19.