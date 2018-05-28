The RSS has invited former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to address newly recruited RSS workers on June 7 in Nagpur.

Mukherjee has given his consent to participate in the programme, RSS’ Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar said.

Mukherjee will be the chief guest at the valedictory session of the Tritiya Varsh Varg’ or the Third Year Course organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in June this year.

The Sangh leadership invites eminent people for the annual event held at its headquarters at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.

We have invited the former President of India and it is his greatness that he has given his consent for participating in the programme, Kumar said.

Earlier this year, Mukherjee had also invited top Sangh leaders at the launch of the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also called on Mukherjee during the last days of his tenure as President.

Mukherjee had also invited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for lunch at Rashtrapati Bhavan.