It is not a secret that from 2 MP in 1984 BJP (of Hindutva-forces) has come to rule at Center and in many states of India because it has been allowed (so far with impunity) to destroy rule-of-law so blatantly and brazenly in Hindu-majority India (by demolishing Babri-Masjid in 1992 in presence of observer of Supreme Court which is also criminal contempt for lowering authority of court). This hara-kiri by Hindus has been possible as Hindus are presently suffering from suicidal tendency where they do not realise that without-rule-of-law India will collapse politically (because India was made India of such vast territory and huge population under one central rule by Britishers mainly through rule-of-law with the help of major laws like CPC, CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act etc).

What is ailing India has been made amply clear by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in presence of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on June 7 at a RSS function when he said that being in majority Hindus are answerable for India’s well-being hence RSS is organising Hindus (not surprising that Muslims are not 15 per cent in RSS and no Muslim is made candidate by BJP in elections). On the face of it, this seems unquestionable because in any democracy the majority rules and Hindus are 85 per cent of India. But in reality, Bhagwat does not mean Hindus but medieval Hinduism where 70 per cent are demoralised (due to the reservation with a demoralising tag of SC, ST, BC, OBC) hence can’t take responsibility of India. And worst the RSS does not believe in rule-of-law which is evident from the destruction of Babri-Masjid by Hindutva forces despite Supreme Court orders.

Now, when it is highly likely that SCI judgment in title suit will come in favour of Muslims the Sangh-Parivar / Hindutva forces instead of forgetting Ram-Mandir at disputed site will (for the purpose of constructing Ram-mandir) not mind even converting India from Secular State to ‘Theocratic-Hindu State’ where PM Modi also will not matter in case he opposes (which is highly unlikely) such demise of secularism coupled with bloodbath (in this age of ISIS, renewed Al-Qaeda etc) in India.

Though religious leaders of Indian Christianity are known to pay only lip-service to human rights of even Indian Christians (what to talk of other Indians) there is no harm in hoping that Archbishop-Goa will take these matters seriously and will do the needful (before it is too late).

Having said all this, the religious leaders of Indian Christianity should be considered pro-human rights only if they publicly demand that the Government of India should recover Rs 1,000 lakh crore from 1 million tax-evaders through income tax which was discussed in the Indian Parliament also on March 2016 and which will solve all the economic problems (biggest hurdle to human rights) of poor, which is overwhelming majority of India belonging to SC, ST, BC, OBC and minority about which RSS (the ideological-master of ruling BJP) is obviously unconcerned.

Hem Raj Jain

