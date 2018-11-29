The Congress in its Rajasthan poll manifesto, which was released earlier on Thursday, promised to do away with the condition of minimum educational qualification for contesting local body elections in the state.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto.

The pilot said it was prepared after taking opinions through multiple platforms such as social media.

Choudhary said the party’s promise to remove the minimum educational qualification condition was for both urban and rural bodies.

The condition was introduced by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in 2015.

It requires a candidate to have passed Class X for contesting municipal elections.

A candidate contesting the elections to Panchayati raj institutions for the post of a sarpanch is required to have passed Class VIII and Class V in tribal reserved areas.

For contesting Zila Parishad or panchayat Samiti elections, a candidate requires to have passed Class X.