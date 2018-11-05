Hugh Jackman just got trolled by his fellow Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds of ‘Deadpool’ fame took to Twitter and posted a parody video about how ‘The Wolverine’ star Jackman is contesting for the United States Presidential elections.

Reynolds does the commentary in the 40-second-long mock political advertisement. Released on Friday, the video talks about Jackman’s recent movie ‘The Front Runner’, where the ‘X Men’ star plays the role of a onetime presidential candidate Gary Hart.

The video, inspired by the mid-term election season, begins on a hilarious note as the introductory title reads, “But before voting begins, some people should consider these facts”.

Upping the comic quotient, the video goes on to point out that Hugh Jackman isn’t his real name.

In the next frame, a birth certificate of the ‘The Greatest Showman’ star appears which reveals his name as Hugh Michael Jackman.

The video even mocks about Hugh being from Milwaukee despite the individual speaking in “a charming accent”, which is indicative of the Australian accent he speaks in.

Jackman is even held responsible for the nation’s unemployment, as the parody accused him of walking off from playing ‘Wolverine’ in the X-Men movies.

As the video nears its end, a photo of Reynolds appears where he comically announces, “I’m not Ryan Reynolds and I approve this message”.

Jackman, well known for repeatedly playing X-Men superhero Wolverine, reacted on his Twitter handle in his own quirky way.

In the video posted by Hugh Jackman, he can be seen picking up dog poop from a photo of Reynolds lying on the road.