The super hit pair of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to raise the temperature with their sizzling chemistry on the latest cover of Filmfare Magazine.

Filmfare magazine unveiled their cover for the month of July featuring the ‘Race 3’ couple.

Salman Khan looks dapper in a black blazer while Jacqueline sizzles in a black saree with an embroidered bralette.

The duo also raised mercury levels at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour as they performed on their super hit numbers.

Salman and Jacqueline are known to be power packed performers as they make for a complete entertainment package with the former’s energy and latter’s sensuous moves.

The blockbuster hit Jodi of Salman and Jacqueline has also created waves with their latest movie ‘Race 3’ by grossing more than Rs. 280 crores worldwide.