Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was on the radar of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had sent sharpshooter Sampat Nehra to survey the actor’s movements in order to plan an attack, Haryana police said.

The special task force of Haryana Police arrested Nehra from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, Nehra was working on the directions of the gang leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened to kill the superstar in connection with the blackbuck case.

The police said Nehra conducted a survey in the first week of May and was planning another recce in Mumbai before the final attack. The gangster was planning to escape from the country after attacking the actor.

“In the first week of May, Sampat Nehra was in Mumbai and surveyed the house of Salman Khan and the timing when he comes out in the balcony of his house to wave to his fans. He tried to find out the distance to the balcony and had even taken few photographs of the house,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Haryana STF Satheesh Balan on Saturday.

Nehra, who had been involved in over a dozen cases of murder, extortion, and robbery, had six more people, including some from a rival gang, on his hit-list.

On April 05, the 52-year-old actor was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two Blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

He was later granted bail after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail.

Last month, the actor filed a plea for suspension of sentence in the case. His plea will be heard on July 17.