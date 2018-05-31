Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan, is all set to give yet another new face to the Bollywood industry – Zaheer Iqbal.

The still-untitled film is a love story set in the backdrop of Kashmir. Nitin Kakkar of ‘Filmistaan’ fame will direct the film.

Being Launched Tomorrow … KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai … pic.twitter.com/2VpmWvD9J8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 30, 2018

The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Salman Khan launches Zaheer Iqbal… The film is not titled yet… A love story set in Kashmir… Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Shoot begins Sept 2018”.

How these kids grow up so soon… ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

A day before, on Wednesday, Salman had teased the public with a picture of a kid, hanging onto his bieng. Along with the picture, he had written, “Being Launched Tomorrow … KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai …”

The film will be produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde. The shoot is scheduled to begin in September 2018.