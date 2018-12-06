Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been confirmed to host the 76th Golden Globes Awards.

The ceremony, to be held on January 6, will officially kick off the award season in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the hosts on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year. Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait to see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna in a press release.

Oh currently stars in the critically-acclaimed drama “Killing Eve”, which she also co-executive produces. The actor has won a Globe in Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series category for her performance as Dr Christina Yang in “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Samberg is a two-time Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy Golden Globe winner for playing NYPD detective Jake Peralta.

Last year, TV presenter Seth Meyers hosted the ceremony.

Winners will be voted by the association in 25 categories – 14 in film and 11 in television.

Produced by dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC.