Biopic ‘Sanju’- which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, rocked the Box Office by earning a whopping Rs 120.06 crore on the opening weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He tweeted, “#Sanju sets the BO on ??????… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ? 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ? ?? cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ? 120.06 cr. India biz.”

The film crushed the opening weekend records of ‘Padmavaat’ ( Rs 114 crore), ‘Race 3’ (Rs 106.47 crore), ‘Baaghi 2’ (Rs 73.10) and ‘Raid’ (Rs 41.01 crore).

‘Sanju’ also created history by becoming the highest single day earner with a collection Rs 46.50 crore on Sunday, thereby crushing the record set the SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubli 2’.

“#Sanju creates H-I-S-T-O-R-Y… Records HIGHEST SINGLE DAY for a HINDI film… DEMOLISHES the record held by #Baahubali2 [Hindi]… #Baahubali2 had collected ? 46.50 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. #Sanju has surpassed it, collects ? 46.71 cr on Day 3 [Sun]. India biz. Boxoffice on ??????,” Taran Adarsh further tweeted.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Sanju’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited biopic released on June 29.