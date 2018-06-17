Sanjay Dutt has time and again said his late father Sunil Dutt was his pillar of strength.

The latest still from his upcoming biopic reflects the same bond between ‘Sanju’ Ranbir Kapoor and veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, on the occasion of Father’s Day, shared the new poster of the film in which the father and son duo can be seen giving each other a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi.’

“Here’s a Father’s Day exclusive from #Sanju. #JaaduKiJhappi #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms,” tweeted Hirani.

Written and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The flick is set to release on June 29.