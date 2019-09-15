In the fashion world, Sari has assumed prominent place, with the womenfolk preferring the six yard wonder as the best dress for all the seasons. It is worth mentioning here that the women in Pakistan prefer saris even though ex-president Zia declared it un-Islamic. By draping the sari around your body with proper matching blouse, you get the feeling of security and the posh look. The Kancheepuram Sari get the top spot but the chiffon and pure silk saris assumes greater look when you attend a function. The traditional dress sari is a household dress amongst Indian women living abroad also. The pallu and the pleats all give you a gorgeous look as well as good appearance. There is nothing like a sari to make you look most elegant all the times. There is no doubt about it. Thus, by far the sari is the most flexible garment available in the fashion world.

The symbolism of sari go a long way in developing the personality of a woman in the office as a PRO or a Company or a Personal secretary. It is a wrap worth wearing with all glamour and style. The sari is much more than just six yards of cloth. Its history can be traced right back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Dyes used in ancient times like indigo, yellow and red are still in existence. The sari is not exclusive to India; it is worn in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka too. Of course the manner of draping it is different. But then that is true of states within the country too.

In Tamil Nadu alone, there are three distinct styles. Apart from the normal drape, there is the nine-yard madissar worn by the Tamil Brahmins. The Kongu style with the pleats at the back is common in Coimbatore. Visitors to Coimbatore usually ask about the saris of this region and picking up silk and cotton saris is definitely of their choice. Not just texture, the colour combinations and motifs are also unique. The saris of the South have been inspired by nature and temple architecture. Traditional motifs like the rudraksham, simham, mayil kannu, paalum pazhamumand kodivisiri are becoming rarer. This makes the ones we have inherited even more valuable.

In modern times, contemporary saris like Palum Pazhamum is giving way for new trend of designer saris. I think that the sari has evolved from a traditional garment to one that is capable of showcasing the diverse fashion statement of each individual woman. Sari is considered best worn attire during summer, it is the perfect opportunity to bring out your choice of cotton saris. Pick cool cottons for work and soft silks for special occasions. Staying comfortable is as important as being stylish. With women opting to wear saris in the corporate world, the sari means business and is here to stay. The air of grace that a vintage sari can give is like no other. Of course, one can give it a modern twist depending on the occasion. For example, you can pair it with a contemporary boat-necked sleeveless blouse and wear modern jewellery.

In recent times, cine actors like Vidya Balan are die hard sari lovers and their success in the big screen is counted upon by the sari culture. There was organic and synthetic sari used by the old timers. But the present generation go for pattu and chiffon of different colours and designs. Women make big collection of saris and prefer to wear it according to the occasion with matching blouses. A subtle current of Indianising the fashion was already there, but now with government backing, it has gained renewed momentum. Nalli Silks famous for silk and pattu saris and having branches in almost all parts of the country and also abroad achieved an award from Smriti Irani for all the good work they have done in sari business for years. The success story of sari will continue so long as women love to wear lovely saris with different colours and attractive border to back them. Saris are here to stay for centuries.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)