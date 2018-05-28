The Supreme Court on Monday refused to give an urgent hearing to the plea filed over alleged police atrocities during protests against the Anti-Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

The apex court has also said, “We would hear it after the vacation.”

Tamil Nadu based social activist had knocked the doors of the top court regarding arsenic and cadmium poisoning in groundwater in Thoothukudi due to the Sterlite plant.

On Sunday, the fishermen from Thoothukudi also demanded the closure of Sterlite Industries.

They alleged that chemical waste from the industry has affected the river and ponds nearby this area because of which their production has gone down.

The people of Thoothukudi have been protesting against Sterlite industries for months. The protesters were demanding a ban on the Sterlite Industries, alleging it was polluting groundwater and various environmental hazards.

The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which has killed 13 people and left 102 injured so far. 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence.