Actor Scarlett Johannson is all set to reunite with her “Ghost in the Shell” director Rupert Sanders for a new project about a massage parlour owner.

The film, titled “Rub & Tug”, is based on the life of Jean Marie Gill (Johansson), who succeeded in Pittsburgh’s 1970s and 1980s massage parlour and prostitution business by assuming the identity of a man, Dante ‘Tex’ Gill.

Gary Spinelli has penned the script with Sanders directing.

The project has been picked up by New Regency and will be produced by Joel Silver, Tobey Maguire, Johansson, Matthew Plouffe, Spinelli and Jonathan Lia, reported Deadline.

Hal Sadoff will serve as the executive producer alongside Ethan Erwin, Sarah Meyer, Richard Weinberg and Brendan Koerner.

Filming on the project is expected to start in February next year.