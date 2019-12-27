The principal of a private school in Bhiwandi has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

According to the Bhiwandi police station, the incident took place at the Hindi school in Nadi Naka area of Shelar village of Bhiwandi. The arrested principal was identified as Pramod Nayak (35) who sexually harassed a class 10th student on Thursday.

As per the victim’s statement, Nayak called her to his cabin three days ag, but the girl refused. However, the accused told a school clerk to call the minor in his cabin when the girl was in the class room. Later, he inappropriately touched her.

Initially, she did not inform her parents but later she narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following this, the parents along with locals approached the principal and beat up him and took him to the police station.

The police have booked the accused under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.