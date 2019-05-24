The Congress President Rahul Gandhi is considering to resign after a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting of the Congress working committee is convened on Saturday. Top party leaders will deliberate on party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation. He lost the election from his bastion Amethi. After this, there is a pressure on him to quit the office.

Party sources said that the party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 AM tomorrow.

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections and assess them. The Congress party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP. The party bagged only 52 seats in this election.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are expected to attend the meeting. There have already been voices within the party to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people.

It is remarkable that Rahul Gandhi accepted the mandate of people. He congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani.