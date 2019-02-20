Amid rising tension with Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama attack, Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday cautioned that it seemed the country was moving towards “yet another conflagration” which could have incalculable consequence.

Singh also rued that there has unfortunately been a “strong anti-Kashmiri backlash” around the country in the aftermath of the February 14 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that left over 40 personnel dead.

“Having lived through all the Indo-Pakistan wars from 1947 through 1965 (J&K), 1971 (Bangladesh), and 1999 (Kargil), it seems that we are moving towards yet another conflagration which could have incalculable consequence,” the 87-year-old leader said in a statement.

“While the heinous murder of 40 of our brave jawans is a matter of great regret and deep anger, I would urge that with enhanced technological capabilities on both side, we should also seriously consider other modalities of retaliation/retribution from the diplomatic, commercial and economic dimensions,” he said.

His remarks on anti-Kashmiri backlash comes amid reports of some Kashmiri people claiming that they were being targeted in many parts of the country in the aftermath of the deadly attack.