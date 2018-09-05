Selena Gomez has weighed upon singer Demi Lovato’s drug overdose, saying she had reached out to her in private.

In an interview a leading magzine, the “Back to You” singer said she chose to extend her support to Lovato privately, rather than publicly.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out personally,” Gomez told the magazine.

“I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So that’s what I’ll say,” she added.

In July this year, Lovato had overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid. She was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence.

Gomez was criticised on social media for not showing her support to Lovato.