After long speculations, the Shiv Sena and BJP have decided to go in alliance for Maharashtra assembly polls. But both are yet to take a decision on who will be the Chief Minister. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said in a press conference that alliance is fixed but giving deputy CM’s post to Shiv Sena is not fixed. The seat sharing process has been finalized but the number of seats are not disclosed.

A leader spoke to Afternoon Voice on the condition of anonymity, “We are yet to decide on giving deputy chief minister’s post to Shiv Sena. A decision pertaining to this will be taken at the right time.”

A BJP member claimed that although both BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting assembly election as an alliance, Devendra Fadnavis would remain as Chief Ministerial candidate. Shiv Sena disapproved citing that as per understanding the Chief Ministership will be shared between BJP and Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena, although at present is trailing from BJP in both vote share and seats, is not ready to leave the big-brother status in Maharashtra polity.

Meanwhile as per reports, the BJP has sprung a surprise by denying tickets to 22 sitting MLAs from Maharashtra including some ministers. It is said that either these MLAs have not done any significant work in their constituencies or they are tainted. They have damaged the reputation of the party.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP has adopted similar strategy during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and had cut tickets of 7 sitting MPs. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is focusing its attention on the Congress-NCP alliance in the state. As per a survey, the ruling alliance government will come back to power once again, its possibility is strong.

The BJP has little time left, as the last date for filing nominations is October 4. The ruling party has already delayed in finalising and announcing its candidates for assembly elections. Now, the party candidates have very little time for campaign. The state will go to polls on October 21 in single phase.

Reason behind this delay was not clear because the BJP leaders were tight lipped in whole process. No one was ready to say anything. BJP leadership kept candidate selection procedure very secret. It is being said that the BJP’s old workers are feeling betrayed as top leadership is giving more weightage to new comers from the NCP and Congress.

List of leaders denied tickets