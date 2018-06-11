To be a part of a coalition the two parties concerned should have a cordial relationship to make it congenial in all respects. But the relationship between Shiv Sena and BJP is fractured and the differences are coming in open once again. The much publicised meeting of Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray never made any difference in the strained relationship. CM Fadnavis was asked to sit out in a closed door meeting. This shows the relationship within the state is not encouraging but at the time both the parties are trying to stitch relationship at the national level. We hope that the initiative taken at the national level may open the gate to brush aside tricky relationship between the coalition partners. It is time to brush aside differences and see that the state is taken to a developmental platform by winning the 2019 elections with a thumping majority and keep the carping critics quite for all the loose talks coming out is just a thing of the past.

Nickhil Krishnan

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)