Sex racket busted: Struggling model, Amrita Dhanoa ex-girlfriend of Arhaan Khan held from 5-star hotel in Goregaon

Struggling actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa was arrested by the Mumbai police on Thursday from a 5-star hotel in Goregaon. The police raided an on-going party and held Dhanoa along with another struggling actress Richa Singh and took them into police custody

According to Raju Kabse, senior inspector of the Samta Nagar police station, they conducted a raid on a 5-star hotel in the suburbs on Thursday after they got a tip from their sources following which they went ahead and busted the sex racket. The police report says that they have booked both the actresses under Sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Dhanoa claims that she was in a live-in relationship for almost five years with Khan who is currently dating Television actress Rashmi Desai. As per sources, the police rescued two escorts (unnmaed) and found out that they were coordinating with Amrita and Richa who were in the vicinity of the hotel. Police also said that when Dhanoa came to know about the raid, she tried to escape from the spot. However, the police arrested her. Currently, the case has been registered at the Dindosi police station. Further action in the matter is underway.