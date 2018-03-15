Sheoran shines

India’s gold quest at the ISSF World cup continues as the 22 year old Akhil Sheoran gave India their fourth gold of the competition after Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker and Om Prakash Mitharval, thus ensuring that the country will most likely finish on top of the medals tally for the first time in the history of ISSF World Cup. Sheoran at his best and clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position to add to India’s gold rush at this event. Indian shooting team is in the safe hands and the current lot has what it takes to be Olympic champions in future if the same form and the regular practise are entrusted to these young lads, who brought laurels to the country. Indian flag is flying high in the shooting event and it is a welcome change.

Abhishek Rama

