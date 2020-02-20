In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man, hit by a vehicle was run over by 60 running vehicles. The remains of his body was later collected by the police.

It so happened that the man was hit by car at the Pune-Mumbai expressway when he was crossing the road. After he fell down, 60 cars in succession ran over him. The body was in such a bad condition that his remains had to collected and carried in pieces. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

After receiving an emergency call, the police immediately rushed to the spot, stopped traffic and removed all the body parts from the road. The man was identified only through a document found in his shirt pocket. He was identified as Ashok Magar, a resident of Baur village. He was crossing the Pune corridor of the expressway though pedestrians are not allowed on the road.

Vinod Naglot, case investigating officer said, “He could have used the over-bridge which is located just 300 metres from the accident spot. An unidentified car heading towards Pune from Mumbai hit him first. Magar fell on the road, following which other vehicles heading towards Pune also ran over him. We found bloodstains spread over a 150-metre distance on the road.”

According to the police, vehicles travelling at a high speed along the central lane of the expressway and the motorists may have failed to spot the body lying on the road in the dark. But it is not yet known which vehicle knocked Ashok Magar down first.