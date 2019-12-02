The rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor shocked the nation. The incident has reminded the nation the 7 years old incident of Nirbhaya gang rape case that shocked everyone triggering a nationwide outrage. The protestors are rightly demanding death penalty for the accused. Every day the newspaper reports about rape incidents. In majority of rape cases the accused is known to the victim. It is clear that violence against the weaker sex brings out the manly demeanor of our society where oppression of women is deemed as a custom. Expressing concern over the rising cases of rape reported across the country, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the recent amendment passed in Parliament showed that the “nation will not tolerate” crimes against women. While serious law reform is the need of the hour, it also should be taken into consideration that the planners, administrators, and law enforcement agencies work efficiently and diligently in that direction. This diminishing social protection has made working and college going women in the city vulnerable to crimes like eve-teasing, molestation and rape.

It is noticed that the prevalence of crimes against women in a certain place depends on a large extent to the social ambience of that place. The punishment for battering, molestation, sexual molestation and unlawful threat must be increased. Projects must be launched for a better cooperation between the police, the social services and other relevant parties. Government should come out with much more essence and urgency to check the indecent behaviour against women folks, and the need to chart out stern measures on the part of administrative authorities for curbing down such events. People also need to come out with determination against such evils and not be a moot spectator wherein a daughter, or a sister, or a wife, or a mother is crying for alms. In our country, rapists act with impunity as they know they can get away with their crime. Unless laws are strengthened to punish wrong-doers and justice is delivered speedily this crime will continue unchecked and our daughters will continue to suffer.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the Prime Minister said: “No civil society can tolerate any kind of injustice towards the woman-power of the country. The nation will not tolerate those committing rapes. One would find that the scenario for women seems grim indeed and this will continue so long as the basic social and economic structures remain unchanged and the law and order agencies show indifference. Public display of big hoardings only serves to excite the young minds. Laws alone cannot put an end to evils that are endemic in the social structure; the government can at least make some attempt to take its own enactments seriously. Crime is endemic to the human condition, but a crime specifically directed at one sex is most despicable and unfortunately, the one that is punished least. According to the Government’s statistics twenty five rapes are committed in the country everyday but the unofficial record is in very large number.

(This is the first part of the article and the remaining portion will continue tomorrow)

